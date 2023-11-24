Heritage Park offers deal for Once Upon a Christmas

A Christmas tradition for many Calgary families is a little bit more affordable this year, thanks to Heritage Park.

The Calgary historical village is offering packs of tickets for guests to take in the festive merriment of its annual Once Upon a Christmas festival.

"To celebrate the return of Once Upon a Christmas, we’re giving you the gift of savings - get four tickets for just $20," the park announced earlier this week.

Larger groups will only need to pay another $5 per person as part of the deal.

The discount won't apply to guests who purchase tickets at the gate, officials said, but added entrance to the Christmas event is free for members.

To kick off the season, the park also held a launch party on Thursday evening.

The event included a look at a warming hut design competition, which involves local businesses and post-secondary schools submitting designs.

Those submissions are whittled down to four, which will all be built for visitors to enjoy during Heritage Park's festival, which runs every weekend until Christmas.

Officials say it's a continuation of a tradition of shelters that were built in remote areas like Rogers Pass, Lake Louise and Lake O'Hara since the beginning of the 20th century.

"Each design is very different from the others," said event organizer Carissa Pillay. "We were judging on how well can we execute it, does it fit within budget and, also, do we think that our guests are going to love them?"

Heather Bretz, the co-designer of one of the huts, said of her team's build, "It ended up being a fabrication of a kit of parts of how to bring things together and effectively we've created this beautiful grain elevator in a modern style and with a little bit of a modern twist with solar panels on it as well."

The public can see and vote on all the hut designs on Heritage Park's website.

Tickets for Once Upon a Christmas are also available online.