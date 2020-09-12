CALGARY -- Things were set up a little bit differently at this year's Harvest Sale at Heritage Park, but it still drew crowds of shoppers.

2020 is the 46th year of the sale that offers fresh fruit and vegetables and raises money for a good cause. All of the proceeds of the event go to support the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, the Calgary Community Kitchen program and the Heritage Park Society.

Visitors did need to follow all the proper public health rules and officials say they made some changes too to make sure everyone was safe from infection.

"This year, everybody is on a timed ticket. We can only allow so many people into the park at one point in time, so we're doing 400 people per hour," said T.J. Crafter with the Calgary Produce Marketing Association.

Crafter said customers were also able to pay using cashless methods as well as an option to pay at one spot at the end of the sale.

Heritage Park's annual sale is also on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Timed tickets are still available for purchase online.