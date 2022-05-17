Heritage Park set to open for the season this weekend

With a historic hockey series starting Wednesday, Calgarians spending the long weekend close to home can enjoy another piece of provincial history with a visit to Heritage Park.

The beloved historical village in southwest Calgary, which features Canada's largest collection of historic buildings, opens for the season Saturday at 9:30 a.m., with an opening ceremony in the Heritage Park Town Square.

This season, Heritage Park is featuring close to double the usual number of animals at its working farm. Its expanded Indigenous programming, including two special performances on National Indigenous Peoples Day of New Blood: A Story of Reconciliation, which tells the story of a residential school survivor through interpretative dance set to the music of Peter Gabriel.

“We’re elated to be able to welcome our guests back to Heritage Park Historical Village with even more for them to see and do,” said Lindsey Galloway, president and CEO of Heritage Park Historical Village. “From Prospect Ridge to the Settlement and everything in between, our guests will be able to make memories for them and their friends and families, all while enjoying the immersive experience that no one does better.”

Heritage Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about admission visit HeritagePark.ca.