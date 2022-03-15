Hero's welcome greets Paralympians returning to Calgary

Fresh off their competitions at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics, several Canadian athletes arrived in Calgary Monday night to a sea of family, friends and supporters.

Adam Kingsmill, wearing his Para-hockey silver medal, was stunned to see familiar faces waiting for him in the YYC Calgary International Airport terminal.

"Fifteen minutes ago, I thought I'd be taking a cab home to go see my cat through an empty house," laughed Kingsmill. "Coming through here and seeing my billet family that housed me when I really didn't have a place to go, and seeing my family that drove 12 hours to be here, overnight, was incredible.

"My girlfriend kind of set everything up. It was a shock. I instantly burst out into tears and I was very, very emotional and it still is."

The Smithers, B.C. native says he's dreamed of competing for Canada in the Paralympics since he put on his first pair of skates at the age of two, mere months after he was injured in an accident, and the games lived up to his expectations.

"It was a surreal experience for sure. I couldn't have had a better group around me to help me embrace the whole experience. The group of guys that I was playing with and staff were just incredible throughout the whole entire way. They really made the Paralympic experience what it is made out to be."

Kingsmill says he hates losing to the rival American para-hockey team at any given time, even more so in the gold medal finals on the biggest stage, but acknowledges the U.S. has "a great program."

Brian McKeever, one of the most accomplished athletes in Canadian history, experienced the Beijing games as a seasoned veteran. The Canmore resident competed in Beijing, his sixth Paralympics, knowing the games would be his last.

"It's always great to see family and it's always emotional too" said the para cross-country skier and biathlete upon his arrival in Calgary. "They put in a big effort for us and you know every four years (this) is what we've come back to and, to an extent, it's kind of sad and this will be the last one."

He returned with mixed emotions at the end of a Paralympic career where he claimed 20 medals, 16 of them gold, but says podium finishes were never a certainty.

"It's four years of work for 10 days of competition, and so you try and get performance on demand," explained McKeever. "So when we're out there, that's what we're focused on, to try and do a good job.

"Sport is sport. You can't predict medals and you never know who's going to be good and anybody else can be doing the work as well. I'm just happy that we were able to perform, and they happen to be medals, so we'll take it for sure."

McKeever says he's passing the torch to his teammates who have shown considerable growth and handled the Beijing games with a lot of maturity.

"The team is definitely in good hands and I can't wait to see what they're going to do in the next four years and beyond. And I'm really proud of them. That's the biggest thing for me."

He adds that Canada's success at the Paralympics paves the way for future generations.

"(For) kids with disabilities, the sky's the limit," said McKeever. "But it does take a lot of work and a lot of dedication and if you're willing to take that on and you enjoy it and enjoy the process, it's definitely worth it. It's super fun."

Canada finished tied for third in the medal standings at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympic Games. The team's 25 medal count — eight gold, six silver and 11 bronze — trailed only China and Ukraine.