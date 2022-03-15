Hero's welcome greets Paralympians returning to Calgary
Fresh off their competitions at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics, several Canadian athletes arrived in Calgary Monday night to a sea of family, friends and supporters.
Adam Kingsmill, wearing his Para-hockey silver medal, was stunned to see familiar faces waiting for him in the YYC Calgary International Airport terminal.
"Fifteen minutes ago, I thought I'd be taking a cab home to go see my cat through an empty house," laughed Kingsmill. "Coming through here and seeing my billet family that housed me when I really didn't have a place to go, and seeing my family that drove 12 hours to be here, overnight, was incredible.
"My girlfriend kind of set everything up. It was a shock. I instantly burst out into tears and I was very, very emotional and it still is."
The Smithers, B.C. native says he's dreamed of competing for Canada in the Paralympics since he put on his first pair of skates at the age of two, mere months after he was injured in an accident, and the games lived up to his expectations.
"It was a surreal experience for sure. I couldn't have had a better group around me to help me embrace the whole experience. The group of guys that I was playing with and staff were just incredible throughout the whole entire way. They really made the Paralympic experience what it is made out to be."
Kingsmill says he hates losing to the rival American para-hockey team at any given time, even more so in the gold medal finals on the biggest stage, but acknowledges the U.S. has "a great program."
Brian McKeever, one of the most accomplished athletes in Canadian history, experienced the Beijing games as a seasoned veteran. The Canmore resident competed in Beijing, his sixth Paralympics, knowing the games would be his last.
"It's always great to see family and it's always emotional too" said the para cross-country skier and biathlete upon his arrival in Calgary. "They put in a big effort for us and you know every four years (this) is what we've come back to and, to an extent, it's kind of sad and this will be the last one."
He returned with mixed emotions at the end of a Paralympic career where he claimed 20 medals, 16 of them gold, but says podium finishes were never a certainty.
"It's four years of work for 10 days of competition, and so you try and get performance on demand," explained McKeever. "So when we're out there, that's what we're focused on, to try and do a good job.
"Sport is sport. You can't predict medals and you never know who's going to be good and anybody else can be doing the work as well. I'm just happy that we were able to perform, and they happen to be medals, so we'll take it for sure."
McKeever says he's passing the torch to his teammates who have shown considerable growth and handled the Beijing games with a lot of maturity.
"The team is definitely in good hands and I can't wait to see what they're going to do in the next four years and beyond. And I'm really proud of them. That's the biggest thing for me."
He adds that Canada's success at the Paralympics paves the way for future generations.
"(For) kids with disabilities, the sky's the limit," said McKeever. "But it does take a lot of work and a lot of dedication and if you're willing to take that on and you enjoy it and enjoy the process, it's definitely worth it. It's super fun."
Canada finished tied for third in the medal standings at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympic Games. The team's 25 medal count — eight gold, six silver and 11 bronze — trailed only China and Ukraine.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson
Canadians are currently 'one of the most numerous nationalities' represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.
Trudeau, Joly, Anand among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia in retaliation for supporting Ukraine.
Canada hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Parliament, Canada announced it is imposing sanctions on 15 more individuals who the federal government says have 'enabled and supported President Putin's choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country.'
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV
A Russian woman who denounced the war in Ukraine during a live news bulletin on state television was fined 30,000 roubles (US$280) on Tuesday, a court said, after the Kremlin denounced her act of protest as 'hooliganism.'
Transport Canada investigating whether Freedom Convoy supporters aboard flight were screened for vaccination
Transport Canada is looking into a chartered flight that brought supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy from Western Canada to Ottawa last month, to ensure passengers were properly screened for COVID-19 vaccination.
'Stealth Omicron' variant could soon account for half of Ontario's COVID-19 cases, minister says
Ontario's health minister believes the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2, which has been described as 'stealth Omicron,' may make up at least half of all infections reported in the province in the near future.
10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood
A 10-year-old girl is suffering from serious head injuries after she was severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
Alberta byelection: Can the NDP ride its polling popularity to a seat steal up north?
As voters go to the polls in northeastern Alberta Tuesday, there's much more on the line than who will represent Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in the legislature.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
Adjournment for 4 Alberta border protesters charged with conspiracy to commit
Four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder after arrests at last month's border blockade in southern Alberta made brief court appearances Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Surveillance images released in investigation into fatal shooting outside North Vancouver Superstore
Police located a suspect vehicle and released surveillance images in the days after a well-known gang member was fatally shot in a grocery store parking lot in North Vancouver.
-
Vancouver mayor earmarks $5M for 2026 FIFA World Cup bid
The City of Vancouver could chip in as much as $5 million in a B.C. bid to host FIFA World Cup games, according the mayor.
-
Beware of 'cracking, whumphing,' Avalanche Canada says in warning for B.C.'s South Coast
The risk of an avalanche along B.C.'s South Coast is 'considerable,' officials warned in the early days of spring break.
Atlantic
-
Injured N.B. man says there was no warning ahead of missile attack on Ukrainian base
A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles on Sunday says there was no warning of the attack.
-
N.B. reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on Friday.
-
Sister confirms death of fisherman who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo teen sisters attacked in 'brazen' home invasion
Two teenage sisters were treated by paramedics Monday after an intruder broke into their Nanaimo, B.C., home and attacked them with bear spray.
-
Hockey stick-wielding man on rollerblades arrested after toque theft in Victoria
A rollerblading man who was acting erratically and carrying a hockey stick was arrested in Victoria after he reportedly chased a woman and stole her toque.
-
Sidney announces new $4.9M roundabout near upcoming Amazon warehouse
A new multimillion-dollar roundabout is being planned in Sidney, B.C., near the grounds of an Amazon distribution centre that's currently under construction.
Toronto
-
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children to accept two Ukrainian paediatric cancer patients in coming days
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) announced Tuesday that it expects to take two paediatric cancer patients from Ukraine in the next 24 to 36 hours.
-
'Stealth Omicron' variant could soon account for half of Ontario's COVID-19 cases, minister says
Ontario's health minister believes the COVID-19 subvariant BA.2, which has been described as 'stealth Omicron,' may make up at least half of all infections reported in the province in the near future.
-
Ford will keep his mask on in legislature for 'first few days' post-mandate
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will wear his mask "for the first few days" in the legislature after mandates lift on Monday.
Montreal
-
10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood
A 10-year-old girl is suffering from serious head injuries after she was severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.
-
Montreal college offering support after three students die in crash on Ontario highway
A Montreal CEGEP is offering support after three young men were killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Ontario over the weekend.
-
Quebec government called on to allow some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English schools
Quebec's association representing English schools is asking the government to consider allowing some Ukrainian refugee children to attend English public school on humanitarian grounds.
Ottawa
-
City disputes RTG's claim that Ottawa LRT was launched prematurely
The City of Ottawa is firing back at the consortium that built and maintains the Confederation Line LRT, disputing allegations that the city decided to launch the problem-plagued system prematurely.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday and a slight increase in hospitalizations.
Kitchener
-
Missing 10-year-old girl from West Perth found deceased
The 10-year-old girl, who went missing at Whirl Creek near Mitchell over a week ago, was found deceased on Monday.
-
Missing Wilfrid Laurier student has died
Wilfrid Laurier University has confirmed an international exchange student from England who was previously reported missing has died.
-
One injured after vehicle hits hydro pole in Kitchener
One person has minor injuries after a car hit a hydro pole in Kitchener Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Driver charged in Saskatoon child's death first in Sask. to face cannabis impairment causing death charge
The woman charged with driving while impaired by THC causing the death of a girl is the first person in Saskatchewan to face this type of charge.
-
Saskatoon woman hopes mother will escape Ukraine
Saskatchewan is getting ready to open its doors to Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion — and one Saskatoon woman hopes her mother is among them.
-
'Heart of the community:' Sask. town feels loss of historic hotel
Cabri Mayor David Gossard is still having trouble believing the gathering place of his small town in southwestern Saskatchewan is gone.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury Hydro refunding customers after flagging billing error
The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) says it has accepted Greater Sudbury Hydro's Assurance of Voluntary Compliance after it reported a billing system error that resulted in customers being overcharged over the course of four years.
-
'Toxic fish' in Porcupine Lake actually ministry error
Contamination testing from the provincial environment ministry in 2019 showed that fish in Porcupine Lake had dangerously high levels of the metals chromium, nickel and manganese.
-
Northern Ont. rail line reopened following derailment
Officials with Canadian Pacific Railway say there are no public safety concerns following a train derailment in northeastern Ont. on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Teen girl charged in Assiniboine Park homicide denied bail
A 15-year-old girl charged in the homicide of a Winnipeg man found dead in Assiniboine Park has been denied bail and will remain in custody.
-
Manitoba reports one death, slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday
On the day Manitoba is dropping its remaining COVID-19 public health orders, the province is reporting one new death related to COVID-19, along with a slight drop in hospitalization numbers.
-
Suspects from Edmonton, British Columbia and Winnipeg arrested following drug trafficking investigation: police
Winnipeg police officers seized 28 kilograms of methamphetamine and $140,000 during an interprovincial drug trafficking investigation.
Regina
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
-
Here’s how to prepare your home for the spring melt
The City of Regina is reminding residents to protect their property as warmer temperatures cause the melting of snow and ice.
-
Former patient alleges physical, sexual abuse at Sask. tuberculosis hospital
It’s been more than six decades since Ben Pratt was first admitted to a tuberculosis (TB) sanatorium in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., but the George Gordon First Nation man still remembers the abuse he experienced like it was yesterday.