Nearly 50 Calgarians, including members of the Calgary Police Service as well as citizens, were honoured Thursday for their bravery at the annual CPS Chief's Awards Gala.

The ceremony at Stampede Park saw outgoing Chief Constable Steve Barlow acknowledging the actions of those who 'performed exemplary acts of courage and commitment to their community'.

"It's a phenomenal night," said Barlow. "It's pretty amazing that this is going to be my last public event. To be able to end my term with the Chief's Awards is very humbling."

"There are phenomenal officers and sworn-in civilians members of the police service as well as the civilians, the people who have gone out of their way to help other Calgarians and help us as at the same time."

Awards were handed out to 35 CPS members and 14 citizens. Barlow says all of the recipients were truly deserving of the honour.

"It would be so hard to pick one. I've got to meet all of the officers over the last term year and read their stories and find out what had gone on and talk to them. For me to pick one to say one is over another truly wouldn't be fair to everybody because all of the work is exceptional and outstanding."

Recipients included:

Nestor Aravena Bonastre, who helped stop a teenager from jumping off a bridge above Macleod Trail

Kitty Aalders and Alex Harris, who assisted a woman who had been pushed onto the CTrain tracks and apprehended her assailant

Kim Cossette and Chevy Wilson, who intervened during an alleged kidnapping and assault

Benjamin Rempel and Donald Sharpe, paramedics who helped stop a violent attack on an employee at a southeast business

Michael Cripps, Darren Leibham and Mohamed Dwaidari, who confronted a liquor store robbery suspect who had a knife

Barlow has served at interim Chief Constable of the CPS following the departure of Roger Chaffin. Mark Neufeld will serve as the next Chief Constable.