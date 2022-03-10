High gas prices drive up Albertans' interest in electric vehicles

Albertans are eyeing electric vehicles (EVs) as gas prices continue to soar, including a food delivery driver in Calgary who recently made the switch to an EV.

Cleber Almeida purchased his EV three months ago and says because he drives more than 300 kilometers a day, it just made financial sense.

"I do delivery service and after I made out the math it just made sense," Almeida said. "The money I paid for this car is less than I actually spend for the gas, and not talking about other things like doing an oil change."

"I’m very happy because I see the price (of gasoline) and it paid off."

Calgarians are experiencing some of the highest gas prices ever seen in the city, and although there is some relief in the forecast Friday, uncertainty over the last few years and regarding the future is piquing people's interest in EVs.

“My belief is that it's another death by 1,000 cuts for the gas vehicle. EVs already have amazing performance advantages, safety advantages and maintenance advantages. You add in the rising cost of gasoline, and it's just another reason to switch over to electric," said Will York with the Electric Vehicle Association of Alberta.

On Monday, Premier Jason Kenney announced the UCP government would stop collecting its fuel tax at the start of April, amounting to a saving of bout 13 cents per litre for drivers, but York says the savings from owning an electric are even more substantial.

"Gasoline prices always get jacked up before a long weekend. You don't get that with electricity," he said.

“You can lock in your electricity rate for up to three years in the province of Alberta. So, there's a lot of advantages to owning an electric vehicle. I think locking in your fuel costs is one of those strong advantages to owning an electric vehicle."

The association has an online tool that compares the cost of filling an electric vehicle to a gas-powered vehicle, taking into account current gasoline prices, vehicle types and electricity rates.

According to York, the difference is about $18 for a Tesla compared to $61 dollars for a Honda Civic.

York says the association wants the province to offer incentives for Albertans to purchase eclectic vehicles, like governments do in B.C., Ontario and Quebec, where rebates are available.

The federal government also offers up to $5,000 in rebates.

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the territories do not offer any additional rebates or incentives for individual drivers to buy a new or used EV, according to the Canadian Automobile Association.

“I don't understand why we wouldn't have one in the province of Alberta, to encourage Albertans to make the switch and have us learn as much as possible about this new technology," said York.

The Alberta government does offer rebates to municipalities who are shifting their own fleet of vehicles to electric, or to help fund public charging stations.

According to ATCO, Alberta has the fourth-largest fleet of electric vehicles in Canada behind Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.