High inflation and recession risk will affect Calgary, Conference Board of Canada says

A new outlook on Calgary's economy for the rest of this year and into 2023 suggests that while the city is riding high on housing and retail figures, it will not escape challenges posed by high inflation and recession.

The report, from the Conference Board of Canada, says that COVID-19 is no longer "the biggest risk" to economies in Canadian cities but that's been replaced by "stubbornly high inflation and rising interest rates."

The agency also says oil prices are expected to moderate next year, limiting Calgary's GDP growth.

"(They) will shave Calgary's GDP growth to 3.8 per cent in 2023, still well above Canada's expected economic growth of 1.2 per cent. We think Calgary's GDP will rise 2.7 per cent in 2024."

Calgary is still on track for its highest GDP increase since the oil collapse in 2014, the board says.

"The city's real GDP regained its pre-pandemic peak in the first quarter of 2022, setting the stage for a 6.3 per cent GDP expansion in 2022," the Conference Board of Canada said.

Also, while the city's real estate sector is slowing down after the brisk market in 2021, the group says that "weakness will eventually seep" into that industry.

Nationwide, the board says Saskatoon will outpace all other major Canadian cities in 2022 in terms of GDP growth.