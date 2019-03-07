City officials say they’re dealing with an extreme number of calls about burst pipes and water main breaks since the beginning of March and say extreme winter temperatures are to blame.

Since March 1, crews were called to deal with more than 80 calls for frozen water services. In comparison, the city only received 10 calls for breaks in 2018.

Officials say because of extreme winter temperatures, the frost level in Calgary has moved to 2.4 m or eight feet deep.

These conditions can cause water pipes and service lines to freeze, resulting in disruptions for residents and business owners.

Because of the massive influx of calls, city crews now have a backlog of outstanding work and there is no way to accurately determine how long the repairs in each situation will take.

While water wagons have been set up to manage water main breaks, the city won’t be able to provide these services for individual homes with frozen pipes.

Instead, the city is offering care packages to those who report issues with their water services. The packages include access to potable and non-potable water sources along with passes to the nearest recreation facility so they can access shower facilities.

The city has an annual program, called the Frozen Pipes Prevention Program, where homes and businesses that are at risk of frozen pipes are identified. There have been 900 letters sent out in relation to this program so far.

Officials also recommend that if you have experienced frozen pipes before, you should consider the following tips to prevent further issues:

Keep a small amount of water running in your household

Program your dishwasher to run while you are out of the home

Take steps to insulate pipes and areas containing pipes

If you happen to experience a water issue in your home that results in a flood, you should shut off your main water valve and call 311 immediately. If you suspect your pipes have frozen, shut off the valve and contact a plumber.

For more information on current water outages in the City of Calgary, visit the official website.