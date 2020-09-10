CALGARY -- It’s another benign day, conditions-wise, with a layer of warmth now well enough established to persist for a little while. That makes for sunshine, mild wind, and a lot more warmth than is considered seasonal (18.9C for the norm, 26C today).

The reminders will continue regarding Fire Bans until we can at last push out from this dry spell. High pressure isn’t helping!

Alberta fire bans, Sept. 10, 2020

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

  • Sunny
  • Daytime high: 26C
  • Evening: clear, low 10C

Tomorrow:

  • Sunny
  • Daytime high: 26C
  • Evening: clear, low 8C

Saturday:

  • Partly cloudy
  • Daytime high: 20C
  • Evening: some cloud, low 7C

Sunday:

  • Sunny
  • Daytime high: 20C
  • Evening: clear, low 9C

Monday:

  • Partly cloudy
  • Daytime high: 22C
  • Evening: clear, low 7C

Another wonderful pair of photos today.

The first is from Jacquie in Banff, who says that she’s been watching David since 1981!

Banff National Park

And the second, courtesy of Bea, captures a lovely sunrise in Stettler

Stettler, sunrise, Alberta

Thanks for the sends, everybody!

You can submit your weather photos here.