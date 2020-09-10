Advertisement
High pressure dominates for a few days
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 7:21AM MDT
CALGARY -- It’s another benign day, conditions-wise, with a layer of warmth now well enough established to persist for a little while. That makes for sunshine, mild wind, and a lot more warmth than is considered seasonal (18.9C for the norm, 26C today).
The reminders will continue regarding Fire Bans until we can at last push out from this dry spell. High pressure isn’t helping!
Here’s the five-day forecast:
Today:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 26C
- Evening: clear, low 10C
Tomorrow:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 26C
- Evening: clear, low 8C
Saturday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 20C
- Evening: some cloud, low 7C
Sunday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 20C
- Evening: clear, low 9C
Monday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 22C
- Evening: clear, low 7C
Another wonderful pair of photos today.
The first is from Jacquie in Banff, who says that she’s been watching David since 1981!
And the second, courtesy of Bea, captures a lovely sunrise in Stettler
Thanks for the sends, everybody!
