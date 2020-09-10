CALGARY -- It’s another benign day, conditions-wise, with a layer of warmth now well enough established to persist for a little while. That makes for sunshine, mild wind, and a lot more warmth than is considered seasonal (18.9C for the norm, 26C today).

The reminders will continue regarding Fire Bans until we can at last push out from this dry spell. High pressure isn’t helping!

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 26C

Evening: clear, low 10C

Tomorrow:

Sunny

Daytime high: 26C

Evening: clear, low 8C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: some cloud, low 7C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 20C

Evening: clear, low 9C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: clear, low 7C

Another wonderful pair of photos today.

The first is from Jacquie in Banff, who says that she’s been watching David since 1981!

And the second, courtesy of Bea, captures a lovely sunrise in Stettler

Thanks for the sends, everybody!

You can submit your weather photos here.