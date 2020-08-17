CALGARY -- We’ll have no reprieve from the heat this week, though the heat warnings will be removed by Wednesday from a few spots.

Another reminder about heat warning criteria as best described by Environment Canada’s charts:

This is largely based on latitude, but the 29C high/ 14C low thresholds become the norm north of Cypress County for Alberta. Because of the remaining duration on this high pressure air mass (at least two days), and the lack of triggering forces to push it along, we can expect these conditions, which can be stifling at times, to remain for a couple more days. This may also lead to additional high temperature records breaking. Yesterday marked quite a few new temperature records, as well:

It wasn’t a record-smashing day in Calgary, but it did mark a milestone: we broke a 360-day streak of temperatures below 30C. Yesterday hit 31.1C, and we last topped that 30C mark at 31.4C on Aug. 21, 2019.

It’ll be important to stay hydrated in events like these, and ready the fans in the bedrooms – unpleasant sleeping weather continues. We also run the slight risk for Pacific moisture to barrel off the Rockies and deliver an isolated pattern of non-severe storms. That could occur later this afternoon, assisted by the buoyancy of our atmosphere, with the next chance Thursday.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, chance for isolated storms

Daytime high: 32C

Evening: clearing cloud, low 15C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 31C

Evening: mainly clear, low 14C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 27C

Evening: mainly clear, low 14C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy, chance for isolated storms

Daytime high: 27C

Evening: mainly clear, low 13C

Friday:

Partly cloudy, chance for isolated storms

Daytime high: 25C

Evening: mainly clear, low 12C

What a beautiful morning we’ve had! The sun rose at 6:27 and presented Calgary a beautiful patina of colour, along with virga and even a rainbow!

Virga is rain attempting to fall into a dry layer of air, causing it to evaporate before it reaches ground-level. Some drops commonly make it through, but that’s all.

And if we have virga, we have plenty of moisture out there, which is enough for a rainbow! Thanks to our live reporter Mark Villani for posting up these excellent photos.



