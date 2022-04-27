‘High quality of water is critical’: Town of Taber breaks ground for new wetlands

After years of planning, shovels hit the ground on Wednesday for the construction of the new East Constructed Wetlands in Taber.

The project will provide the town and surrounding area with much needed water storage and enhanced treatment capabilities.

“The benefits for the other areas besides the town, such as irrigation farmers, the quality of water through the filtration system that happens here through this project is huge,” said Taber Mayor Andrew Prokop. “This is a really great resource for future use down the road in the farming and economic benefits.”

In March 2018, the M.D. of Taber issued a local state of emergency after overland flooding wrecked havoc on much of the region. Four years later, the Town of Taber is officially breaking ground on a new wetlands to help deal with unprecedented weather and water storage.

“This type of project definitely helps mitigate those type of events that are unforeseen and can't, generally, be planned for,” said Prokop.

The nearly $7.5 million project has received funding from both levels of government including the Federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and the Provincial Alberta Community Resilience Program.

The wetlands will cover approximately 22 acres of land located on the east side of Taber. The site will have a storage volume of 100,000 cubic meters for storm water runoff.

“It's to deal with anything you get, like its designed to deal with those one in 100 year storm events and we've already had one,” Prokop added.

In 2017, the town’s Storm Water Management Plan (SWMP) identified a need for storm water storage on the east side of town adjacent to the Taber reservoir.

The addition of a wetland will benefit more than just residents. Farmers located in the Taber Irrigation District (TID) will also be able to access the water.

“Being able to provide water and a high quality of water is critical to the health and quality of the crop within the Taber area,” said David Westwood, district manager with the TID.

In an effort to provide clean water, the wetlands will feature a natural filtration system such as vegetation and bio-bed implementation, a feature the TID says will be crucial.

“The ability to be able to continue to focus on water quality and making sure that water in our works that ends up being delivered to various farmers within the Taber area is a vital importance and the TID has really spent a lot of time focusing on water quality projects,” said Westwood.

Along with the additional water storage, Mayor Prokop says the wetlands will serve another purpose for the town.

“In the future, besides this project, once this is done, there is also plans to enhance this with a recreational component. To have some of the boardwalk type things through the marshland area,” said Prokop.

Work on the new wetlands is expected to be completed in 2023.