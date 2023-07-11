High rent creating higher demand on shelter space for families in Calgary
It seems shelter space for a large family is nowhere to be found in Calgary.
The Children's Cottage told CTV Calgary it is currently turning away 60 families every month.
Families that do find shelter at the Children's Cottage are staying an average of 68 days rather than the traditional 30, placing an extra burden on the facility's availability.
Inn From The Cold, another family shelter in Calgary, is facing a similar space crunch.
"We're seeing a lot of families that are struggling to make ends meet and to deal with the rising costs in the rental market. And as a result, when they aren't able to stay in their homes, they end up showing up at our door at our emergency shelter," said Nathaniel Miller, Inn From The Cold's director of programming and operations.
"We try to help families get into housing as quickly as possible but with how tight the rental market is right now, and the lack of affordable housing that's suitable for families, we're seeing families stay in the shelter longer, which means we're having to turn people away because we're at capacity."
The Children's Cottage told CTV Calgary it is currently turning away 60 families every month.
Jason Nixon, Alberta's minister of seniors, community and social services, says he hasn't received his mandate letter yet from Premier Danielle Smith but expects affordable housing to be at the top of the list.
"We're going to continue to prioritize affordable housing projects over the next three years. We are about to spend about a billion dollars over the next three years on affordable housing investments in Alberta," Nixon said.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation data shows the vacancy rate in Calgary in 2023 sits at 2.2 per cent.
It is expected to decline over the next two years, to 1.2 per cent in 2025.
That's expected to put upward pressure on rental prices.
Rentals.ca data shows the price of a studio apartment in Calgary in June was $1,230.
For a one-bedroom apartment, renters should expect to fork out about $1,687.
A two-bedroom apartment comes in around $2,086.
A three-bedroom unit, $2,549.
Despite the quickly rising rental rates, Nixon threw cold water on the idea of rent control.
"That's the worst thing that we could do. Experts show us that would actually blow the entire market out. It would create less affordable housing units, and in the end, make life harder for Albertans," Nixon said.
"We're spending about a quarter-billion dollars over the next three years on rent supplements to help people be able to make rent payments in certain circumstances. But the No. 1 thing we need to do right now, again, is build more housing inside our province."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike
Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.
Winnipeg police charge former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces new charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement after Manitoba justice officials sought a second opinion of the evidence outside his home province.
Canada's far north under heat warnings amid 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures
Extreme heat is impacting communities in northern Canada as records are being smashed daily.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
This device can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air in just five minutes
Researchers have created an air monitoring device that can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air within just five minutes of being in a room, potentially revolutionizing long-term management of the virus.
Computer scientists develop software that recreates new images from existing video footage
In a massive breakthrough for video creation programs, computer scientists have developed a software that recreates higher quality footage from originally shaky or unusable video.
New study shows people use online dating apps for more than just dates
A recent study conducted by Stanford Medicine researchers has revealed that online dating apps serve as platforms for users to pursue a range of relationship goals beyond simply finding matches.
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison a half-century after grisly killings
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for her participation in two infamous murders.
Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
EPS responds to several 'violent incidents' in 3-day period
The Edmonton Police Service says officers have been called to multiple violent events over the last few days, including a homicide, suspicious death, shootings, a carjacking, aggravated assaults, and weapons complaints.
-
'I just want my money': Customers awaiting refunds on cancelled river valley glamping reservations
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
-
'They've been pretty bad': Mosquito count grows in Edmonton after recent rain
Mosquitoes are out in full force after the recent rain, according to City of Edmonton data.
Vancouver
-
Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike
Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.
-
Surrey Police Service members offered bonus vacation hours to stay on payroll
The chief of the Surrey Police Service has offered a vacation incentive to its officers if they remain with the municipal force, which Mayor Brenda Locke has pledged to disband in favour of keeping the RCMP.
-
Cyclists flag concerns about crowded bike lanes as popularity of electric micromobility vehicles grows
A growing number of people are rolling around the city on electric micromobility vehicles, which include e-bikes, e-scooters and e-unicycles. But some cyclists are raising concerns about the lack of space on bike lanes as these new forms of transportation become popular.
Atlantic
-
Woman fatally stabbed in Moncton; three people in custody: RCMP
RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a woman early Tuesday morning in Moncton, N.B.
-
N.S. nurse tells police review board that officer seemed to blame alleged rape victim
A nurse who examined a Nova Scotia woman to collect evidence of rape is testifying at a hearing into alleged police mishandling of the case.
-
Nova Scotia government says judge dismissed from inquiry had rejected offer for help
The Nova Scotia government says a judge dismissed from leading a high-profile inquiry had rejected an offer for help, even though he had asked for four extensions to allow him to complete his final report.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island marmot travels long distance looking for love
Camas, a three-year-old Vancouver Island marmot, went looking for love and was found in Errington last week—which is nowhere near where we was supposed to be.
-
Cougar sightings in Saanich prompt warning from police
Police in Saanich are warning the public to be cautious near PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) after recent cougar sightings in the area.
-
B.C. police warn about 3D-printed guns that look like 'harmless toys'
Police in British Columbia are raising concerns about the rise of 3D-printed guns and other privately made firearms, saying the risks posed by the weapons that often resemble "harmless toys" may not be understood by parents or teachers.
Toronto
-
Ontario patient asked to pay $120 for OHIP covered test
An Ontario hospital is investigating why a patient was asked to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
-
Toronto landlord alleges tenants rented unit on Airbnb at least 30 times without her knowledge in $1.6M lawsuit
A Toronto woman has launched a lawsuit seeking more than a million dollars from Airbnb, the City of Toronto, and two tenants after the condo she owns was allegedly rented out on the short-term rental platform dozens of times without her knowledge.
-
Ontario is changing lifejacket rules for kids ages 12 and under. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government appears to be set to pass a new bill that would make it mandatory for children aged 12 and under to wear lifejackets on boats.
Montreal
-
Police arrest 4 during raid at Montreal magic mushroom store on day of opening
Hours after their grand opening Tuesday, Montreal police say they have made four arrests at an illegal magic mushroom dispensary. Officers descended on the FunGuyz store Tuesday afternoon after obtaining a warrant and arrested four people, a police spokesperson said.
-
Laurentian Bank launches strategic review that could lead to sale
Laurentian Bank is launching a strategic review process that could lead to the sale of the regional bank.
-
Halting of Amtrak's New York-Montreal train service 'very disappointing' for tourist industry
Montreal's tourist industry is dismayed by the suspension, in the middle of the summer season, of American company Amtrak's train service linking Montreal and New York. The interruption could last until mid-September.
Ottawa
-
Health unit recommends Casselman, Ont. parents not use tap water for infant formula
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is recommending parents of infants under four months in Casselman, Ont. not use the municipal drinking water to mix baby formula.
-
The Highway 7 bump is back
The famous bump on Highway 7 near Carleton Place has made a comeback, leaving drivers worried it might get bigger.
-
Ottawa businesses could soon feel the effects of B.C. port strike
The ongoing strike at the Port of Vancouver could lead to supply chain issues in Ottawa in a matter of days.
Kitchener
-
Turtle tunnels working to save wildlife in Waterloo region
Two tunnels installed in Waterloo region to help wildlife cross the street safely appear to be working.
-
Cambridge legions look at ways to address homelessness among veterans
Canadian Armed Forces veterans are faced with some of life's greatest challenges while fighting for their country but for many, their biggest battles come when they return home.
-
Police release images, seek public’s help after Kitchener pharmacy robbery
Waterloo regional police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual after a robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy on Friday, July 7.
Saskatoon
-
Potash production slows in Sask. due to Port of Vancouver strike
As the BC port workers’ strike stretches into its second week, potash production is being impacted in Saskatchewan.
-
YXE Street Eats digging in to Saskatoon festival scene
The organizers behind YXE Streets Eats are hoping Saskatoon has an appetite for a new food festival.
-
Saskatoon police look for tips in historic homicide of 84-year-old man
Saskatoon police are putting out a call for tips about the killing of an 84-year-old man on the 20th anniversary of his death.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ont. communities lift fire bans
The fire bans put in place because of the devastating forest fire season in Ontario are starting to be lifted.
-
Sudbury hearing examines mental health of man guilty of fatal arson
After hearing heart-breaking statements Monday from the families of victims, court in Sudbury on Tuesday listened to details about the mental health of one of the men responsible for a fatal fire in 2021.
-
More than $104K stolen from Sudbury business, bookkeeper charged
An investigation that began in early June has ended with fraud charges for a 41-year-old bookkeeper in Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg files for injunction to have Brady Landfill blockade removed
The City of Winnipeg has officially filed for a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to the Brady Landfill.
-
Winnipeg police charge former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces new charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement after Manitoba justice officials sought a second opinion of the evidence outside his home province.
-
Two discharged from hospital after bus crash in Manitoba; seven in hospital
Two people injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway in June have been discharged from hospital.
Regina
-
B.C port strike causes Sask. mine to cut production
A port strike in British Columbia is affecting the world's largest potash producer and Saskatchewan is feeling the impact.
-
'It goes beyond words': Buffalo pound officially opens visitor centre
The new visitor centre at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park is officially open.
-
$150,000 in damages reported after Moose Jaw house fire
A fire in Moose Jaw saw police and firefighters respond to a home that was engulfed in flames.