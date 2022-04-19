'High risk' incident on Leaside Avenue South resolved: Lethbridge police

The Lethbridge Police Service says a "high risk" incident on Leaside Avenue South has been resolved.

Officials issued a public warning just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday saying officers were at a home in the 500 block of Leaside Avenue South dealing with someone who had barricaded themselves inside a residence.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and the LPS tactical unit and K9 unit were both visible at the scene.

Heavy police presence at Leaside Drive south at the 500 block. Tactical units and K-9 are on scene. Residents are being asked to avoid the area as it is considered high risk at this time. #yql #lethbridge #lps pic.twitter.com/NskKUnjqHZ — Sean Marks (@SeanMarksCTV) April 19, 2022

Just after 7 p.m., police issued an update, saying the situation had been resolved.

"Lethbridge police would like thank everyone for avoiding the area," said a news release, adding that normal activities in the area were free to resume.