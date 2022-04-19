'High risk' incident on Leaside Avenue South resolved: Lethbridge police
The Lethbridge Police Service says a "high risk" incident on Leaside Avenue South has been resolved.
Officials issued a public warning just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday saying officers were at a home in the 500 block of Leaside Avenue South dealing with someone who had barricaded themselves inside a residence.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and the LPS tactical unit and K9 unit were both visible at the scene.
Just after 7 p.m., police issued an update, saying the situation had been resolved.
"Lethbridge police would like thank everyone for avoiding the area," said a news release, adding that normal activities in the area were free to resume.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | The precipitation stays snowy in Calgary
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Russia assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.
Uber Canada to drop mask mandate for drivers and passengers
Uber Canada will no longer require its drivers and passengers to wear masks while using their service as of April 22.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
Thousands of Sunwing passengers left in limbo due to technical glitch
Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Edmonton
-
'Don't believe in socialism': Kenney happy to leave insurance rates to the free market
Alberta's premier accused his NDP opponents of wanting to bring in public auto insurance Tuesday, a move that Jason Kenney said would result in "Soviet-style" lack of choice, like other provinces.
-
Artwork made by local doctor and musician being sold to raise money for Ukraine
A local musician and doctor are teaming up to raise funds for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.
-
Edmonton to ask Ottawa for drug decriminalization, despite objections of 2 councillors
A motion to decriminalize "simple personal possession" of illegal drugs in the Alberta capital was approved 11-2 by city councillors Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. paramedics in Poland preparing to deliver ambulances and supplies to Ukraine
Two first responders from Vancouver Island are now in Poland getting ready to deliver much-needed medical equipment to front-line workers in Ukraine.
-
12-year-old podcaster wraps up hockey and hospitals tour in Vancouver
A boy who has undergone three open-heart surgeries is using his love of hockey to spread awareness of the work Canadian children's hospitals are doing to save lives.
-
26 co-workers celebrate Lotto Max win with pizza party for entire Metro Vancouver office
More than two dozen co-workers are thousands of dollars richer thanks to a Lotto Max draw on April Fool's Day.
Atlantic
-
Communities most affected by N.S. mass shooting lacking proper mental health services
Tuesday marks the second day of remembrance for the victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and two years later, the emotional scars remain for many.
-
Ottawa spending $22 million for upgrades to New Brunswick long-term care homes
The federal government is investing more than $22 million to improve services for residents of long-term care homes in New Brunswick, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday during a visit to the northern town of Dalhousie, N.B.
-
Nova Scotia to invoke interrupter clause for diesel oil, gas prices will remain the same
Diesel prices in Nova Scotia will be adjusted at midnight Tuesday as the province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invokes its interrupter clause.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD searching for woman after downtown assault sends man to hospital with 'significant burns'
Victoria police are searching for a woman after a man was allegedly assaulted at random in the city's downtown core.
-
Province, firefighters encourage wildfire mindfulness with FireSmart program on Vancouver Island
Gardeners in British Columbia are being encouraged to look for a new tag on items in their local nurseries starting April 19, which signify plants, shrubs and trees as "FireSmart."
-
Victoria man arrested after randomly assaulting restaurant staff
Victoria police say a man's been arrested after he entered a restaurant, assaulted a worker, then later spat on jail staff.
Toronto
-
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
-
Travellers denied boarding Swoop flight after airline mistakenly forces passengers to take COVID-19 tests
Multiple people were denied boarding a Swoop flight departing from Toronto on Tuesday because airline staff said a negative COVID-19 test was still mandatory, despite the Jamaican government dropping the requirement last week.
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
Montreal
-
Judge chides Quebec dad for taking son, 10, to 'Freedom Convoy' protests
A Quebec judge has ordered a father to stop taking his 10-year-old son to anti-mandate protests after he brought the boy to the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa in February.
-
Man, 19, sent to hospital after stabbing in Montreal North
A teenager is in hospital after police say he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Montreal North.
-
Quebec employers desperate for tradespeople, urge government to increase immigration
Albert Einstein famously once said that if he had to live his life over again, he'd choose to be a plumber. Those in the industry say today, that would be a good bet -- the shortage of workers in the trades is getting very dire, and pay is skyrocketing.
Ottawa
-
Greenberg family would 'likely participate' in new Senators ownership group
One of Ottawa’s most prominent real estate executives said he isn’t ruling out being part of a possible new Ottawa Senators ownership group.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
-
No injuries reported after STO bus catches fire in Gatineau
No one has been reported hurt after an STO bus caught fire in Gatineau Tuesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
-
'Blurring the line between the virtual and the physical word': Waterloo researchers helping develop the metaverse
A team at the University of Waterloo is working on research described as “the evolution of the internet,” in part through a grant from Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
-
Wellesley couple stuck in Mexico amid Sunwing network issue affecting hundreds
A couple from Wellesley are among hundreds of Canadians stranded by a Sunwing network issue that is now entering its second day.
Saskatoon
-
Grassfire rages in Saskatoon, threatens homes
For the second time this week, a controlled burn got out of hand in the Saskatoon area.
-
'Woke up crying in pain': Sask. NDP leader shares son's struggle with COVID-19
The leader of Saskatchewan's opposition says his four-year-old son's bout of COVID-19 resulted in a trip to the emergency room.
-
Sask. resident wins record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Regina resident is $70 million richer after winning a Lotto Max jackpot – the largest ever to be won in the western Canada lottery region.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury groups hope to help monarch butterflies
With Earth Day on April 22, a few groups in Sudbury are giving out free milkweed seeds to help monarch butterflies in the city
-
Sault cannabis stores ready for 4/20
Cannabis retailers are getting ready for what is typically a busy day for their industry: April 20, otherwise known as 4/20.
-
Northern College adds virtual reality training to police foundations program
Northern College recently purchased new virtual reality equipment for its police foundations program.
Winnipeg
-
Woman gives birth in Manitoba days after fleeing Ukraine
One woman has given birth to a happy and healthy baby boy in Dauphin, Man., just days after she fled Ukraine.
-
'It's a nightmare': Family of woman, children killed in Portage la Prairie struggling to process tragedy
It’s been over a week since Tammi St. Jean received a phone call from Manitoba RCMP informing her that her daughter and two grandchildren had been found dead, but she is still having trouble processing the devastating news.
-
Witness in Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial testifies about vehicle break-in, stolen bankcards and fraudulent transactions
A trial for the man accused of manslaughter in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit nearly four years ago continued Tuesday after it was postponed due to last week’s storm.
Regina
-
City of Regina unveils 'Transit Master Plan'
The City of Regina unveiled its Transit Master Plan on Tuesday, which lays out the city’s aspirations for its public transit system for the next 25 years.
-
Sask. resident wins record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Regina resident is $70 million richer after winning a Lotto Max jackpot – the largest ever to be won in the western Canada lottery region.
-
Regina man assaulted with hammer; Regina police say
A Regina man was arrested and charged after an assault early Saturday morning.