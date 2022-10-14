High-risk offender charged with sexual assault days after being released in Calgary

A high-risk offender Calgary police warned the public about last month is facing new charges after allegedly breaking into a southeast home and sexually assaulting the resident.

Calgary police issued a warning about 23-year-old Paul Algino Barrett on Sept. 21, the same day he was released after serving a two-year sentence for breaking and entering with intent.

In the warning, police said Barrett was determined to have a "highrisk to reoffend."

On Friday, police revealed Barrett is facing two new charges after allegedly breaking into a Forest Heights home a week after his release.

Police were called to the home around 7 a.m. on Sept. 29 for reports a stranger with a weapon forced their way into the home and sexually assaulted a resident before running off.

Following an investigation by the Calgary Police Service's sexual assault investigation unit, Barrett has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault-related offences.

Barrett was subject to a three-year probation with conditions not to reoffend.

He was arrested the same day as the attack, and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.

"Violent and traumatizing crimes like this one have no place in Calgary communities," said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle in a Friday news release.

"Our focus was to work swiftly to identify the person responsible and to ensure the victim was properly supported during this difficult time."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or can report tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.