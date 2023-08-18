High-risk offender released in Calgary, police warn

High-risk offender Aaron Edward Gatza was released in Calgary on Aug. 18, 2023. High-risk offender Aaron Edward Gatza was released in Calgary on Aug. 18, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina