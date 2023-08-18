High-risk offender released in Calgary, police warn
Calgary police are warning the public about a high-risk offender who is being released back into the city after completing a four-year prison sentence.
Aaron Edward Gatza, 31, was convicted of breaking a long-term supervision order and failing to comply with prohibition order regarding children.
He remains the subject of a 10-year long-term supervision order stemming from "incidents of sexual assault," say police.
In the past, Gatza has been convicted of the following:
- Sexual assault;
- Assault;
- Uttering threats;
- Criminal harassment; and
- Failing to comply with a court order.
Police say most of his crimes occurred in Calgary and Sudbury, Ont., and that he targeted underage females.
He is described as 5'8" tall, 181 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials are releasing information on Gatza with the intent of allowing the public to take "suitable precautionary measures" and warn that no one should embark with any kind of vigilante action.
"The Calgary Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Gatza," said a Friday news release.
He is being released on Aug. 18.
Gatza will be monitored by Correctional Service Canada and the Calgary Police Service.
