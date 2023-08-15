High-risk sex offender released in Calgary

Calgary police are advising the public about the release of a high-risk sex offender into the community on Tuesday.

Daniel Christopher Leonard, 45, recently completed a 28-month sentence for sexual assault and has been allowed to return to the community, officials said.

"Leonard has multiple convictions for sexual assault, indecent acts and failing to comply with probation that have resulted in custodial sentences," the Calgary Police Service said in a release.

"The majority of his crimes have occurred in Red Deer, Edmonton and Calgary, and targeted women that were unknown to him."

He is described as:

Bald;

Brown eyed;

180 centimetres (5'11") tall; and

Weighing 88 kilograms (195 pounds).

Police said Leonard will be "closely monitored" under the CPS' high risk offender program.

The decision to inform the public about his release was made after a careful consideration of several issues including privacy concerns.

"Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action," police said.

The program will be working to ensure Leonard abides by his court-imposed conditions that are designed to mitigate his risk to the community.