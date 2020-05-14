HIGH RIVER, ALTA. -- Getting your hair cut at this High River salon means you have to don a mask while your chair will be surrounded by plastic shower curtains to separate you from others.

It’s the new reality of operating a business able to open as part of Alberta’s stage one relaunch.

While hair salons and dine-in service within Calgary’s city limits are not allowed until at least May 25, outlying communities were allowed to offer the services. But reopening comes with strict guidelines to ensure customers and workers aren’t infected with COVID-19.

"There’s no public bathroom, no magazines, no waiting room. (Clients) just come in, sanitize and go directly to their stylists' 'bubble,'" says Jen Vander Molen, the owner of Cuts on Fifth Avenue in High River.

Vander Molen says her salon has received some calls from Calgarians who are looking for a cut and are willing to make the drive south, but they are taking reservations from returning clients only and most of those are locals.

"Some of our staff haven’t come back yet, so we’re working at 50 per cent staff. But it’s 100 per cent or 110 per cent busyness," she says.

Restaurants in town haven’t seen the same surge of customers salons experienced on day one.

Rio Alto owner Hector Lopez says they’ve only had a handful of customers who wanted to sit down and eat inside. He expects it'll take weeks, if not months, before more people are willing to dine-in.

"I think, gradually, people will come by to sit down in the places," Lopez says. "I don’t know how many months (it will be) until people feel more comfortable."