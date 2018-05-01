An Alberta man who was handed a ticket for flashing his high beams at a sheriff last year will not have to pay the fine after the ticket was tossed out by a judge on Monday.

Jeff McLenaghan was on his way home last November when he saw a vehicle coming towards him with its high beams on.

He says he flicked his high beams to let the other driver know and realized it was a sheriff’s vehicle after it passed him.

McLenaghan says he was stopped in his driveway by the officer and handed a ticket for $155.

According to the Alberta Traffic Safety Act, it is illegal to keep the high beams on when ‘approaching an oncoming vehicle ... within 300 metres of that oncoming vehicle’ or ‘approaching the rear of another vehicle that is travelling in the same direction... within 150 metres of that other vehicle.’

McLenaghan says he attended the original court date and the ticket was reduced to $115.

He says he didn’t think that was much of a reduction and decided to fight the ticket in court.

“Thrilled about today’s decision, it felt like it was a long time coming, I can’t image what other people who have to wait years to go to trial for but it was five months, and right from the get go I had said that I felt that it was something I didn’t feel was right,” said McLenaghan.

The judge tossed out the ticket on Monday saying that the action is often a common courtesy on the road.

“I thought that I would maybe pay something, if not the full amount, so the fact that she even agreed with everything that we presented and then gave a not guilty verdict was very satisfying,” he said.

McLenaghan says he believes that the officer’s actions were excessive and it’s important to stand up for things.