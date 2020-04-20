LETHBRIDGE,ALTA. -- High River mayor Craig Snodgrass said he was frustrated when he posted on Facebook last week that Ministry of Health officials were not responding to local UCP MLA Roger Reid over COVID-19 supports.

“High River quickly became an epicentre of this outbreak in the province,” said Mayor Snodgrass on a COVID-19 update posted on the town’s website and Facebook Page, “What really concerns me, is I was trying to go through the proper channels with our MLA, with Roger Reid, and Roger was doing everything in his power to get some connections made.”

But the mayor said at the end of the day, he was able to go through other channels before his MLA could get a response.

“That is deeply disturbing to me," Snodgrass said.

The NDP opposition have reposted the comments. Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips said it shows a real problem in the way the provincial government is handling the COVID-19 situation. “That’s a red flag," Phillips said.

Phillips added that with more than 350 cases of COVID-19 in the High River area, and now over 100 cases in Brooks, it’s important that local MLA’s have a close connection with government.

“This is one of the politicians’ only jobs during an emergency," she said. "Your job isn’t to backseat drive experts, your job is to communicate and ensure the right resources are there.”

In his Facebook post, Snodgrass called it “deeply disturbing” and urged local residents to send emails directly to Premier Jason Kenney,

“If our representatives of this government are not being heard, we need to kick some asses," Snodgrass said.

The video was by the town posted April 16. In a telephone conservation Monday afternoon, Mayor Snodgrass told CTV news he was frustrated at the time.

He said the situation has been rectified and MLA Reid now has the appropriate contacts in Edmonton.

Snodgrass said he doesn’t care about the politics behind it, but just wanted to make sure local representatives were being heard.