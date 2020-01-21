CALGARY -- High River RCMP are seeking information about an armed robbery that took place early Tuesday at the 7-11, yielding money, cigarettes, chocolate milk and several energy drinks.

Two men wearing masks entered the 7-11 at 2:15 a.m., with one producing a handgun and demanding cash and cigarettes, while the second stole chocolate milk and energy drinks.

The two of them exited the store together and fled on foot.

The police are seeking any video surveillance available between Macleod Trail and 3rd Avenue S.W. between 1 Street S.E. to 1 Street S.W.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contct High River RCMP at 403-652-2357. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2322-8477, onlyine at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.