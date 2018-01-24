Members of the High River RCMP detachment have launched an investigation into an alleged encounter involving the occupants of a minivan and a nine-year-old boy on Wednesday afternoon.

According to RCMP, the boy was walking on Monteith Drive Southeast, between 1 Street and 5 Street, at approximately 4:00 p.m. when a minivan pulled alongside him. A passenger exited the vehicle and allegedly gestured to the boy to get into the minivan.

The boy ran from the area to his home.

The suspect vehicle is described as:

A white minivan of unknown make and model

Having blue lettering on the rear side panels

Having windows along the side

RCMP describe the passenger of the minivan as:

A brown skinned male

Having a short with beard

Wearing a beanie type hat and a black wool jacket with a high collar

The driver of the minivan is described as having dark skin, dark hair and a short beard.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment, 403-652-2356, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.