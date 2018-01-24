CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
High River RCMP investigating alleged attempt to lure boy into minivan
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 7:20PM MST
Members of the High River RCMP detachment have launched an investigation into an alleged encounter involving the occupants of a minivan and a nine-year-old boy on Wednesday afternoon.
According to RCMP, the boy was walking on Monteith Drive Southeast, between 1 Street and 5 Street, at approximately 4:00 p.m. when a minivan pulled alongside him. A passenger exited the vehicle and allegedly gestured to the boy to get into the minivan.
The boy ran from the area to his home.
The suspect vehicle is described as:
- A white minivan of unknown make and model
- Having blue lettering on the rear side panels
- Having windows along the side
RCMP describe the passenger of the minivan as:
- A brown skinned male
- Having a short with beard
- Wearing a beanie type hat and a black wool jacket with a high collar
The driver of the minivan is described as having dark skin, dark hair and a short beard.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment, 403-652-2356, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.