CALGARY -- High River RCMP are warning residents following a series of reports that gas is being stolen from vehicles by someone who is drilling into the tank.

Three reports have been made in recent days:

On Fifth Avenue S.E. between Second Street and Third Street;

On Eighth Avenue S.E. between First Street and Second Street, and;

On Seventh Street S.E. between Ninth Avenue and 10th Avenue.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area for any surveillance video from early Sunday to early Monday that may help with the investigation.

High River is about 30 minutes south of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.