CALGARY -- High River RCMP are trying to identify two men accused of using a stolen credit card at an Aldersyde, Alta. gas station, who are also believed to be connected to a series of thefts.

Four thefts were reported from vehicles and garages in the town of High River — about 20 minutes south of Calgary — between 1 and 3 a.m. on Nov. 2.

Several items were taken including a Milwaukee chop saw. A credit card was also taken from a vehicle, which was then used at the gas station.

Surveillance video showed the suspects were driving a red Ford F-150 truck with a silver tool box in the back, and a similar truck was spotted near where the thefts happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



