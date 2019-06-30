High River RCMP are working to find a suspect in connection with an incident in mid-May where a resident was allegedly threatened at gunpoint.

Police say they responded to a 911 call on May 20 where a resident said he had interrupted an unknown male while he was trying to break into his pickup truck.

Officials say when the resident confronted the suspect, the alleged thief ran over to another vehicle waiting nearby.

At some point during the incident, the suspect pointed a gun at the homeowner.

The male fled the scene without further trouble.

Police are now trying to find the man, described as:

Caucasian

5'8" to 5'10" (173 to 178 cm) tall

Light-coloured hair

Obese

The suspect's vehicle is described as a maroon Ford F-250 or 350 super-duty truck with an extended cab. It had a lift kit, oversized tires with black rims, a black slip tank mounted in the truck bed and side tinted rear windows.

Anyone with information about this suspect or the incident is asked to call High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.