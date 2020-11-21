Advertisement
High River RCMP seek suspects in high-value fraud
Published Saturday, November 21, 2020 10:29AM MST
High River RCMP are looking to identify these two people in connection with a fraud at a local business. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Police in High River, Alta. are looking for two people they say targeted a local business in a fraud scheme.
Officials say an unknown individual placed an online order worth thousands of dollars in late September 2020.
A man and a woman later attended the business and took possession of the property, but payment was never received.
High River RCMP ask anyone who can identify either suspect to call them at 403-652-2357.