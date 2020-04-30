CALGARY -- Via Foods Inc, a locally owned and operated small business, is showing their commitment to community through a donation of 300 Via Bars to the care workers and essential staff at the Providence Care Centre in Calgary.

Karen Corner owns and operates Via Foods out of High River Alberta, her company makes healthy energy bars that are soy and gluten free. The bars are produced and packaged in a commercial kitchen attached to her home and Corner says they use as many local ingredients as possible.

Like many small businesses in Alberta right now, Via Foods faces harsh economic difficulties. “Our sales have dropped drastically during this," she said. "We are down this month about 90 per cent of what our sales were."

Corner took over the business about two years ago and relies on the income for not just herself but also to pay her two employees. “We are struggling along with all Albertans to try and get through this," she said.

In spite of the drop in sales Corner felt it was important for her business to do something for care workers. “It seemed like the right thing to do.” she said, adding, “This is very important, they are supporting their staff. They are caring about the people who are caring about the seniors. It’s very important to keep their spirits up.”

Corner said she’s been hearing from organizations like the Providence Care Centre that there are a lot of small, local business stepping up and doing their share. “They do all the time,” she said. “They (small businesses) are very engaged in supporting the community all year round and especially at times like this.”

Linda Maye, executive director of Providence Care Centre said the staff at these facilities truly appreciate all the donations.

“It is so heartwarming and inspiring to see that businesses are stepping forward and supporting organizations such as ours, our frontline workers and essential workers are key to keeping this virus at bay so it goes miles above what we could expect,” Maye said.

Gifts like Via Bars are being handed out to the care workers as they come in to work, “We try to provide a small treat for staff every morning when they walk in the building and something like this will give a little bit of brightness to their morning.” Maye said.

Via Foods Inc are now offering a promotion and covering the shipping cost of products ordered from their website (viafoods.com). Corner is inviting customers to take advantage of the offer to order for not just themselves, but also for others in need.

“We encourage people to support small business and to shop local,” Corner said, “When you buy local food you're not only putting food on your plate, you're putting food on ours as well.”