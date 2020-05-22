CALGARY -- Thursday's rainfall has raised the water level in the Elbow River, prompting the City of Calgary to issue a warning

The high stream flow advisory was issued Friday and Calgarians are being asked to exercise caution along riverbanks.

"Where there's water, there's risk," said Calgary Fire Department Public Information Officer Carol Henke in a statement released Friday. "These elevated flow rates dramatically increase the risk to those who are in and around the Elbow River."

The fast-moving water of the river could potentially erode and destabilize river banks and extra care should be taken to ensure the safety of children and pets.

Cyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to take caution while travelling on pathways along the river as low-lying areas are susceptible to flooding.

An advisory for the Bow River had not been issued as of Friday morning.