Alberta Environment and Parks has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Bow River near the Town of Canmore.

Officials say snowmelt has increased water levels in the Bow River, upstream of Canmore, and the Pipestone River, north of Lake Louise, and there is some flooding in low-lying areas.

The Bow River in the mountain parks has risen about 0.5 m in the last week and the Pipestone’s water levels have also increased by about 0.3m.

The pathway under the Bow River Bridge, near Canmore, is closed and additional trails in the area may be closed in the next few days.

Officials say cooler conditions may slow the snowmelt but they are keeping an eye on water levels in the rivers as rain is in the forecast for the next few days.

