A heat warning remains in effect for Calgary and parts of southern and central Alberta and authorities are advising people to take precautions to prevent heat exhaustion.

A heat warning is issued when the daily temperature reaches 29C or above and the overnight temperatures reach 14C or above.

On Monday, it was 30C in parts of the city and the high temperatures will continue into Tuesday with an expected high of 31C.

The elevated temperatures can increase the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion and people are being advised to take precautions to reduce the risk.

“Heat exhaustion is when someone’s pale, kind of like grey, ashy colour, they’re sweating profusely, nausea, headaches, sometimes vomiting, they’re trying to regulate their temperature. So when we get to the heat stroke that’s actually, possibly fatal,” said Naomi Nania, from Emergency Medical Services. ”Especially the elderly population and our children, they can’t regulate their temperature like we can so it’s really important that people are staying away from the sun, preferably inside during those peak times.”

Tips to reduce risk of heat stroke/exhaustion

Reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat and spend time indoors at air conditioned buildings

Stay hydrated with non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages

Don’t leave other people or pets inside closed vehicles

Wear sunscreen with at least SPF30

Wear a hat, sunglasses and light-coloured clothing

Symptoms of heat stroke/exhaustion include:

High body temperature

Lack of sweat

Confusion

Fainting

Unconsciousness

The Calgary Humane Society says pets can also be affected by extreme heat and people should shorten walks and keep pets inside in cool areas with plenty of fresh water and ventilation.

