Winds gusts up to 120 km/h are expected in the southern parts of the province on Friday and a number of warnings have been issued by Environment Canada.

Wind warnings have been issued for:

The weather agency says heavy wind will move through the Calgary area in the late morning and early afternoon and gusts could reach 90 km/h.

Wind gusts in the southwestern foothills are expected to be the strongest and could be up to 120 km/h in some areas.

The winds could cause damage to property and power outages. Drivers are also being advised to be aware of changing road conditions due to the high winds.

The weather system is expected to weaken as the day progresses and should diminish by early evening.

A winter storm warning has also been issued for Banff and Jasper National parks.

