CALGARY -- The province has monitored the snow pack in Kananaskis Country and Banff National Park for upwards of 50 years. To do that they use a number of methods. First, data is collected electronically through snow pillows and precipitation gauges that send real time data to river forecasters and second by physically taking snow depth measurements at historic sites and weighing those samples to determine the water equivalent.

Typically at the end of the month field collection engineers use a helicopter to visit dozens of sites a day at the same time of year. COVID-19 has put a halt to those flights and physical data recording. River forecasters are now relying on the real time electronic data for modelling.

This year the data is showing that the snow pack in the mountain parks isn’t setting any records, but it is above average. Colleen Walford is a river forecast engineer based out of Edmonton who monitors the information.

“If we have that historical data we can build better models, we can warn people earlier,” said Walford. “that’s all part of the goal at least with the river forecast centre with environment and parks.”

River forecasters use the electronic and physical data collected for two reasons.

“One to identify the risk that the snow presents for potential flooding come June,” said Walford. “And the other is to get a general idea of what our water supply is going to be like for the whole March to September period.”

The province says the snow pack alone doesn’t lead to flooding, but it’s how fast that snow melts with warm temperatures combined with heavy spring rains.

“In terms of what the risk is for Calgary in June, it’s going to come down to how much snow is left in June, so we don’t start to see those pillows melt until the second or third week in May, and then what the precipitation forecast is like,” said Walford.

