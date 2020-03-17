LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Officials with the Canada Border Services Agency say as travelers are expected to be returning to the country over the next few weeks, there could be huge lineups at land crossings especially because of coronavirus concerns.

In order to process the large volume of people, particularly at Coutts, Alta., officials say an operational plan has been put in place.

To make sure you can get through with the least amount of delay, the CBSA advises you to keep the following tips in mind:

Have travel documents ready

Ensure you properly declare all goods bought outside the country and keep your receipts

Avoid longer lineups by planning to cross outside peak hours which are between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Monitor wait times on the CBSA website to find out the best time to cross

Precautions for COVID-19

Travellers are also being told to isolate themselves from others for 14 days immediately upon returning to Canada. It is also important to let border agents know if you or anyone returning with you has developed a fever, a cough or have difficulty breathing.

"If you develop these symptoms within the 14 days of your arrival in Canada, contact your provincial health authority or health care provider and advise them of your travel history," officials say in a release.

The crossing at Coutts, Alta. is one of the busiest land crossings in the province. It is located approximately an hour and half southeast of Lethbridge.