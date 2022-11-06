Highway 1 east of Chestermere re-opens after collision

Highway 1 east of Chestermere reopened early Sunday morning after a motor vehicle collision shut it down early Saturday evening.

The collision took place at 5:19 p.m. Saturday, on a blustery day across Central Alberta.

Multiple vehicles landed in ditches along the QEII Saturday, as RCMP warned of extremely poor weather conditions between Airdrie and Leduc.

Alberta 511 tweeted Sunday around 7:30 a.m. that highway conditions in Central and Southern Alberta remain perilous.

"Highway conditions in Central/South Alberta continue to be challenging this morning," it said. "Covered/partly covered snow or ice, with blowing/drifting snow, icy sections and reduced visibility. Be vigilant on the road and drive to changing road conditions."

Hwy conditions in Central & Southern Alberta continue to be challenging this morning: covered/partly covered snow or ice with blowing/drifting snow, icy sections, & reduced visibility. Be vigilant on the road & drive to changing road conditions. (7:13am) #ABRoads #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/IE8vzwBUhv — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 6, 2022

SNOW STOPS IN CALGARY

Meanwhile, snow stopped falling at 6 a.m. Sunday in Calgary, the city said in a release. That prompted it to activate its priority snow plan, with snow clearing crews working on the through-lanes on major routes, plowing snow and laying down aggregate (gravel/salt mixture) to help with traction.

They're also working on clearing cycling and pedestrian walking routes.

More snow is predicted for Sunday evening, with somewhere between 2-4 cm forecast to fall.

The city said it doesn't anticipate the need to call a snow route parking ban.