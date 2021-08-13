Advertisement
Highway 1 partially reopens as fire continues burning east of Canmore
A wildfire burning east of Canmore closed Highway 1 early Friday evening. Around 9:30 p.m. eastbound lanes and a single westbound lane reopened.
The fire started late Friday afternoon just east of Canmore at Pigeon Mountain, forcing the closure of Highway 1 by early evening.
However, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Canmore RCMP issued an update stating that the eastbound lanes on Hwy. 1 and a single westbound lane have reopened.
RCMP detachments, fire departments -on the ground and in air - are working to control the wildfire and to ensure public safety.
The fire danger rating in the area is extreme.
"The smoke is heavy, so it is recommended to exercise caution and adjust driving conditions for any travel in this area," it said.