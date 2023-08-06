Highway 1 re-opens after crash east of Revelstoke

Traffic on a B.C. stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway came to a halt Saturday for several hours.

A collision east of Revelstoke shut down Hwy. 1 between Revelstoke and Golden, around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

It was closed in both directions and there were no detours available, forcing people to wait in their vehicles until the road re-opened around 9 p.m.

No other details are available about the crash.