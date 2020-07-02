A section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C. is closed because of major flooding, leaving motorists wondering how long they're going to be stranded.

Dramatic video of water pouring onto the highway about 15 kilometres west of Revelstoke was published on social media Wednesday night.

Nature has been keeping us busy in the Southern Interior this week.



Watch this video of the flooding happening now on #BCHwy1 10 - 15 km west of #Revelstoke.



Assessment in progress as our crews work to reopen the road. Check @DriveBC https://t.co/PatRB5HGHh#BCFlood #BCHwys pic.twitter.com/7PWdRpHkdZ — Rocky Mountain District (@TranBCRockyMtn) July 2, 2020

Recent heavy rains have overtaken creeks and drainages running alongside the Trans Canada Highway.

Crews are working to restore infrastructure and get the overflowing road under control.

The highway has been closed since Thursday morning, with traffic backed up for kilometres.

Some motorists have taken to social media, complaining that local authorities should have done a better job of alerting motorists by adding signage at the B.C.-Alberta border of the closure for example.

There is no word on when the road might reopen. Hotels in the area are said to be heavily booked.

This is a developing story...