Highway 1A east of Canmore closed due to fatal multi-vehicle collision

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision early Sunday on Highway 1A, four kilometres east of Canmore.

Police received a call at 7:08 a.m. about what they believe was a head-on collision between a car and SUV.

A second adult was transported to Canmore Hospital in non-life threatening condition, EMS confirmed.

According to @511Alberta, Highway 1A is closed from Canmore to Exshaw.

Hwy1A closed from Canmore to Exshaw due to MVC. Use Hwy1 as an alternate route. (7:35am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 15, 2023

Officers anticipate being on scene for several hours and ask that motorists in the area use Highway 1 as an alternate route.