Highway 1A east of Canmore closed due to multi-vehicle collision

Canmore RCMP are on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 1A, four kilometres east of Canmore that took place around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to @511Alberta, Highway 1A is closed from Canmore to Exshaw.

Hwy1A closed from Canmore to Exshaw due to MVC. Use Hwy1 as an alternate route. (7:35am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 15, 2023

Officers anticipate being on scene for several hours and ask that motorists in the area use Highway 1 as an alternate route.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.