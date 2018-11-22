Police closed Highway 1A near the community of Gleneagles to investigate a serious collision on Thursday morning and traffic was diverted around the scene for several hours.

The crash happened at about 9:00 a.m. and police closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 1A to give investigators room to work.

Police say four vehicles were involved in a crash in the westbound lanes. The first three vehicles were involved in minor, rear-end crashes but the fourth vehicle swerved into the eastbound lane when it tried to avoid the others.

The vehicle collided head-on with an eastbound Hyundai Elantra. The driver of the Elantra was taken to hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The road was reopened just after noon and police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to go to the Cochrane RCMP detachment to provide a statement.