Highway 2 fully open after multi-vehicle crash in Airdrie, Alta.

RCMP said a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 2 in Airdrie, Alta., was caused by whiteout conditions behind a snow plow.

Airdrie RCMP responded to the scene of the crash involving a semi-truck, snow plow and passenger vehicle just north of Veterans Boulevard on Highway 2 around 1:50 p.m.

The northbound lanes of the highway were restricted for a couple of hours, but have since reopened.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.