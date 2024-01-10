CALGARY
Calgary

    • Highway 2 fully open after multi-vehicle crash in Airdrie, Alta.

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    RCMP said a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 2 in Airdrie, Alta., was caused by whiteout conditions behind a snow plow.

    Airdrie RCMP responded to the scene of the crash involving a semi-truck, snow plow and passenger vehicle just north of Veterans Boulevard on Highway 2 around 1:50 p.m.

    The northbound lanes of the highway were restricted for a couple of hours, but have since reopened.

    There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

