A section of Highway 22 has been closed to northbound and southbound traffic following an early afternoon crash north of the Trans-Canada Highway crash.

According to RCMP officials, the serious motor vehicle collision occurred at a location near the intersection of Highway 22 and Township Road 250.

Traffic is being detoured around the crash site via Township Road 252 with access to the Trans-Canada Highway from Jumping Pound Road.

RCMP have not indicated how many vehicles were involved in the crash, the conditions of those involved or an estimated time for the reopening of the highway.

STARS Air Ambulance officials confirm a helicopter crew was deployed following reports of a rollover but EMS officials cancelled the request for the helicopter.

More details to follow