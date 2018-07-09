A section of Highway 22 was temporarily closed to northbound and southbound traffic following two early afternoon crashes north of the Trans-Canada Highway crash.

According to RCMP officials, the serious motor vehicle collisions occurred at a location near the intersection of Highway 22 and Township Road 250.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m.. officers responded to reports of a collision involving three vehicles. Four injured people were assessed at the scene and EMS crews transported two of the patients to a hospital in Calgary. Both patients were transported in non-life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.

A second three-vehicle collision occurred during the emergency response at a location approximately 100 metres from the site of the initial crash. Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the second crash and were transported to hospital by ambulance.

A section of Highway 22 was closed to traffic for nearly two hours.

RCMP members continue to investigate the two crashes.