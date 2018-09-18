The Airdrie RCMP detachment closed a section of Highway 2A following a late afternoon head-on crash south of Crossfield.

EMS officials confirm a man believed to be in his mid-20s was transported to the Foothills Medical centre with critical condition and a woman believed to be in her late 20s was transported in non-life threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The highway reopened to traffic shortly after 9:30 p.m.