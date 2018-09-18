CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Highway 2A reopens south of Crossfield following crash that sent two to hospital
Emergency crews at the scene of Tuesday afternoon's crash on Highway 2A
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 7:05PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:40PM MDT
The Airdrie RCMP detachment closed a section of Highway 2A following a late afternoon head-on crash south of Crossfield.
EMS officials confirm a man believed to be in his mid-20s was transported to the Foothills Medical centre with critical condition and a woman believed to be in her late 20s was transported in non-life threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. The highway reopened to traffic shortly after 9:30 p.m.