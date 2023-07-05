Highway 3 corridor selected for Destination Canada tourism program

Officials are hoping a newly launched tourism program will help encourage more visitors to check out the Highway 3 corridor, stretching from southern Alberta into B.C.

The area is one of three corridors selected by Destination Canada as part of its Tourism Corridor Strategy Program, which aims to build a more resilient tourism industry nationally.

The project to leverage tourism along Highway 3 is being dubbed a 'Sustainable Journey from Prairies to Pacific.'

Tourism Lethbridge CEO Erin Crane says it's an opportunity to highlight Highway 3 as a fantastic tourism destination, while Travel Alberta Chief Commercial Officer and senior vice president Jon Mamela says the selection bodes "extremely well" for growth in the area.

The other two corridors selected by Destination Canada are the Atlantic Canada UNESCO tourism corridor and the Northern Indigenous Tourism Lodge Network through the Yukon, the Northwest Territories and northern B.C.

Destination Canada's tourism corridor program is in its fourth phase, focusing on developing strategies for each corridor with the help of local tourism partners.

For more information, you can visit Destination Canada’s website.