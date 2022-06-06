Highway 3 near Alta. border reopens after head-on collision

Flames erupt shortly after a head-on collision between an SUV and a semi on Highway 3 outside Sparwood, B.C. Monday. (Photo courtesy Brian Mitchell) Flames erupt shortly after a head-on collision between an SUV and a semi on Highway 3 outside Sparwood, B.C. Monday. (Photo courtesy Brian Mitchell)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S., allies fly fighter jets amid North Korea tensions

The United States and its Asian allies flew dozens of fighter jets over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show of force as their diplomats discussed a co-ordinated response to a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina