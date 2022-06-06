Highway 3 near Alta. border reopens after head-on collision

Highway 3 near Sparwood B.C. re-opened Monday night with a single lane of traffic after a crash earlier in the afternoon that may have killed two people.

RCMP say the Crowsnest Highway was closed after a semi and an SUV collided head-on, landing in the ditch. The wreckage erupted into flames.

The incident took place just before 2 p.m. east of Sparwood, close to the Alberta border.

The RCMP said in an email to CTV News that preliminary investigation suggested that the semi-truck was traveling east when a westbound SUV traveled into the eastbound lane, colliding with the semi-truck. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

RCMP said it appeared two people may have died. The B.C. coroners office has been called in to investigate. It wasn't clear which vehicle the victims who died were in.

This is a developing story…