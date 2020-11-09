CALGARY -- A portion of Hwy. 3 west of Lethbridge that was closed late Monday afternoon due to a jackknifed semi-trailer reopened Monday night.

Coaldale RCMP said they received a call about 4:30 p.m. about a semi-truck and trailer that jackknifed and was blocking both lanes on Highway 3 about three kilometres west of Lethbridge.

Police determined the driver was headed westbound when the truck and trailer ended up jackknifed across both lanes of the highway. The driver wasn't hurt.

Westbound traffic on Highway 3 was being diverted at the Highway 25 off-ramp, until the semi was towed from the scene.

The highway was cleared shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Coaldale RCMP warns motorists in the area to avoid unnecessary travel as high winds and ice are contributing to unsafe road conditions.