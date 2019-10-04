Highway 519 near Granum closed following fatal crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 519.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff, with files from Terry Vogt & Mason DePatie
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 10:19AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, October 4, 2019 10:40AM MDT
LETHBRIDGE -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Highway 519, near Granum, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Highway 519 from Granum to Nobleford is closed to traffic in both directions.
RCMP are investigating.
More to come…