

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff, with files from Terry Vogt & Mason DePatie





LETHBRIDGE -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Highway 519, near Granum, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Highway 519 from Granum to Nobleford is closed to traffic in both directions.

Update: Hwy519 from Granum to Nobleford remains CLOSED due to a MVC. Crews on scene, use alt. route. (9:48am) #ABRoads https://t.co/lNELz2Fh8I — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 4, 2019

RCMP are investigating.

RCMP investigating fatal crash on Hwy 519. Highway closed in both directions from Granum to Nobleford. Travellers advised to use an alternate route until further notice. #YQL — Terry Vogt (@CTVTerryVogt) October 4, 2019

More to come…