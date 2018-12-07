CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Highway 7 closed east of Black Diamond following serious head-on crash
Emergency crews in a field of debris following Friday afternoon's head-on crash on Highway 7 east of Black Diamond
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 4:59PM MST
Last Updated Friday, December 7, 2018 5:16PM MST
Emergency crews are on the scene of an afternoon crash on Highway 7 between Black Diamond and Okotoks.
According to RCMP officials, two vehicles collided head-on shortly after 3:30 p.m. at a location approximately two kilometres east of Black Diamond.
The number of patients and the extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.
Highway 7 is closed in both directions at the crash site and traffic is being diverted.
More details to follow