Emergency crews are on the scene of an afternoon crash on Highway 7 between Black Diamond and Okotoks.

According to RCMP officials, two vehicles collided head-on shortly after 3:30 p.m. at a location approximately two kilometres east of Black Diamond.

The number of patients and the extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Highway 7 is closed in both directions at the crash site and traffic is being diverted.

More details to follow