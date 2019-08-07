A STARS Air Ambulance crew has been deployed to a location northwest of Oyen following a serious highway crash involving two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle.

According to RCMP, the collision occurred along Highway 9, near Range Road 60, at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The highway is expected to remain closed well into Wednesday evening and traffic has been detoured to Highway 886 and Range Road 51

The severity of the injuries of those involved has not been confirmed.

The Town of Oyen is located approximately 35 kilometres west of the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.